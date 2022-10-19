Leading two-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company unveiled what it calls “TVS Raider with SmartXonnectTM technology for the GenZ”, at a price of ₹99,990 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The new bike is available for bookings from October 19 and will come in two colours - black and yellow.

The new Raider offers a slew of new-age features such as a segment-first 5-inch TFT cluster and advanced connectivity tech for its customers. The TFT console connects the user with the motorcycle through an exclusive mobile application. This cutting-edge Bluetooth-enabled system showcases a range of analytics to help riders review their ride and style. Additionally, the motorcycle offers voice and navigation assistance, an incoming call feature, image transfer options, and ride reports, according to a statement.

“The TVS Raider has become one of the most loved motorcycles since its launch last year. It is now entering its next phase with the TVS Raider SmartXonnect TM TFT variant, which adds to the motorcycle’s charm with a lot more first-in-class connected features including a TFT display, Bluetooth connectivity, voice assist, and more,” said Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President, Commuters, Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, TVS Motor Company.

In line with the audiences evolving preferences, the launch of the new Raider SmartXonnectTM TFT variant took place in the virtual world of TVS Motoverse, making it the first motorcycle ever to be launched in the metaverse, it added.

