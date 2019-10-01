TVS’ roadside assistance plan for customers of Apache RR 310

TVS Motor Company has announced an exclusive ‘Limitless Assist - Roadside Assistance Plan’ for TVS Apache RR 310 customers. It will offer unlimited kilometres (towing and mechanical services) for an entire year to new as well as existing customers.

Limitless Assist-RSA, effective from October, will be available free to new customers for one year and can be renewed at an annual fee of ₹999, according to a statement.

Existing TVS Apache RR 310 customers can avail the programme at ₹999. The renewal can be done through select TVS Apache RR 310 dealerships.

Key services include towing facility (in case of accidental or mechanical break-down), onsite mechanical assistance, and taxi benefit.