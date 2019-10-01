Companies

TVS’ roadside assistance plan for customers of Apache RR 310

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on October 01, 2019 Published on October 01, 2019

TVS Motor Company has announced an exclusive ‘Limitless Assist - Roadside Assistance Plan’ for TVS Apache RR 310 customers. It will offer unlimited kilometres (towing and mechanical services) for an entire year to new as well as existing customers.

Limitless Assist-RSA, effective from October, will be available free to new customers for one year and can be renewed at an annual fee of ₹999, according to a statement.

Existing TVS Apache RR 310 customers can avail the programme at ₹999. The renewal can be done through select TVS Apache RR 310 dealerships.

Key services include towing facility (in case of accidental or mechanical break-down), onsite mechanical assistance, and taxi benefit.

Published on October 01, 2019
TVS Motor Company Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Novelis gets conditional nod for Aleris acquisition in Europe