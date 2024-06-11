TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd (TVS SCS) has secured a five-year strategic contract with Daimler Truck South East Asia Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Germany’s Daimler Truck AG, to provide integrated supply chain solutions (ISCS) services in Singapore.

“The scope of this partnership reflects the trust placed in TVS SCS to manage critical supply chain operations,” Vittorio Favati, CEO of TVS SCS Global Forwarding Solutions, said, adding, “The long-standing relationship between Daimler and TVS SCS is a testament to both companies sharing a commitment to operational excellence and innovation.”

The collaboration between TVS SCS and Daimler Truck South East Asia aims to address several critical operational objectives. They include the establishment of a robust logistics solution for distributing spare parts and related items, streamlining of supply chain operations, servicing Daimler Truck South East Asia’s distributor network, dealers, and workshops in 16 countries in the Asia-Pacific region from its strategic logistics centre in Singapore, efficient management of 8,000 SKUs and 65,000 order lines annually, accommodating a diverse range of parts with varying storage requirements.

Also, ensuring smooth transportation across multiple modes, including air, full container load (FCL), less than container load (LCL), and road transportation, coupled with customs clearance and dangerous goods (DG) declarations.

TVS SCS is delivering a customised IT solution suite to provide inventory visibility and ordering to Daimler Truck Parts Centre South East Asia (DTPC SEA) customers. The IT solution also equips DTPC SEA with integrated capabilities for inventory management, parts replenishment ordering, parts pricing, invoicing, and data analytics.

“TVS SCS has been chosen as our logistics partner due to their unique service offer and their performance as a dedicated and passionate warehouse and logistics provider,” said Christoph Stemmer, Vice-President - Customer Services and Parts, Mercedes-Benz Bus and Special Truck Sales SEA.