Twin Health raises $140 million in Series C funding

Twin Health, makers of the Whole Body Digital Twin precision health technology, has raised $ 140 million in Series C funding as it scales its presence in India and the U.S.

Founded in 2018, Twin Health invented the Whole Body Digital Twin to help reverse and prevent chronic metabolic diseases while improving energy and physical health.

The Series C funding round includes Sequoia Capital India, ICONIQ Capital, Perceptive Advisors, Corner Ventures, LTS Investments, Helena and Sofina.

“Many years at Sequoia India have taught me that real change and real value is created by partnering with missionary founders who want to solve hard problems to make the world a better place. Twin Health is building a breakthrough solution to transform healthcare,” said Mohit Bhatnagar, MD, Sequoia India.