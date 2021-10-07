Companies

Twin Health raises $140 million in Series C funding

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 07, 2021

Founded in 2018, the company invented the Whole Body Digital Twin to help reverse and prevent chronic metabolic diseases.

Twin Health, makers of the Whole Body Digital Twin precision health technology, has raised $ 140 million in Series C funding as it scales its presence in India and the U.S.

Founded in 2018, Twin Health invented the Whole Body Digital Twin to help reverse and prevent chronic metabolic diseases while improving energy and physical health.

The Series C funding round includes Sequoia Capital India, ICONIQ Capital, Perceptive Advisors, Corner Ventures, LTS Investments, Helena and Sofina.

“Many years at Sequoia India have taught me that real change and real value is created by partnering with missionary founders who want to solve hard problems to make the world a better place. Twin Health is building a breakthrough solution to transform healthcare,” said Mohit Bhatnagar, MD, Sequoia India.

Published on October 07, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

venture capital
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like