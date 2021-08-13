Companies

Twitter India MD to move to the US

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on August 13, 2021

Appointed Senior Director for revenue strategy and operations

Amid the ongoing political slugfest over Twitter’s move to block Rahul Gandhi’s account, the company, on Friday, confirmed that its India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari is moving to the US as Senior Director for revenue strategy and operations. He will focus on the newer markets. Twitter did not announce a new India head immediately.

“We can confirm that Manish is staying at Twitter, and moving into a new role based in San Francisco as Senior Director, Revenue Strategy and Operations focused on New Market Entry,” a Twitter spokesperson told BusinessLine.

Yu Sasamoto, who is the V-P of Twitter in JAPAC, wrote in a tweet: “Thank you to @manishm for your leadership of our Indian business over the past 2+ years.”

Twitter
