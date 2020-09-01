Twitter makes it easier to find ‘Quote Tweets’

In a bid to further improve conversations on the platform, Twitter is renaming ‘Retweet with Comments’ feature to ‘Quote Tweets’ and adding the feature to the tweet detail view.

“Tweets about a Tweet add more to the conversation, so we’ve made them even easier to find. Retweets with comments are now called Quote Tweets and they’ve joined the Tweet detail view. Tap into a Tweet, then tap Quote Tweets to see them all in one place,” Twitter wrote from its support account.

Users can view the number of quote tweets from the main tweet display. From there, they can see all their quote tweets individually with text, photos, videos and GIFs by clicking on the Quote Tweets option.

Twitter had rolled out its ‘Retweet with Comments’ feature for all users in May to help users see all their quote tweets in one place. Users could view their retweets with comments by tapping on the retweet count in Tweet detail view.

Users can now see their Quote Tweets directly from the main tweet display.

The microblogging platform has made various changes to its interface, and has introduced multiple new features this year to improve conversations on the platform and curb abuse. Last month, it had officially rolled out a new feature to global users that lets them limit replies to their tweets.