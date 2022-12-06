Two-wheeler loan delinquencies for lenders have revealed a mixed performance even as outstanding portfolios have risen, a report by a credit information company said on Monday.

Loans unpaid for between 31-90 days declined to 4.7 per cent at the end of the June 2022 quarter, as against 5.2 per cent in March 2022 and 6.8 per cent in March 2021, the report by Crif High Mark said.

However, if we were to look at loans which are unpaid for between 91-180 days, the same rose to 2.5 per cent in June 2022 as against 2.3 per cent in March 2022, the report said.

The overall portfolio outstanding grew 10.6 per cent by value and 1.6 per cent by volume as of June as compared to the year-ago period, the report said.

This comes even as the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data has shown a dip in new two-wheeler sales, forcing equipment manufacturers to depend on exports.

Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the state with highest share of origination of two-wheeler loans at 18.9 per cent in the June quarter, as against 12 per cent in FY22, and is followed by Maharashtra at 14.1 per cent and Tamil Nadu at 12.6 per cent.

Women borrowers rise

Share of women borrowers in origination by value increased to 17.9 per cent in FY22 from 15.7 per cent in FY18, it said, adding that when looked at by volume, the same increased to 17.7 per cent from 14.7 per cent.

The rural market has been steadily rising its share both by value and volumes for two-wheeler lenders, it said, pointing out that 46.5 per cent of loan originations by value were from mofussil areas in FY22 as against 37.2 per cent in FY18 and 42.8 per cent in FY20.

It attributed the growth in rural originations to increased penetration of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), where the completed road length under PMGSY increased to 6.2 lakh kilometres in FY22 from 5.3 lakh kilometres in FY18.