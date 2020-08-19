UFlex plans to invest ₹2,000 cr in Karnataka

UFlex Group, manufacturer of flexible packaging materials and films used in packaging of essential commodities, has shown interest to invest ₹2,000 crore in Karnataka.

The company is planning to invest in two phases and is expected to provide employment to 2,000 people.

Jagadish Shettar, State’s Medium and Major Industries Minister met company’s Founder Chairman and Managing Director, Uflex Group Ashok Chaturvedi and had a detailed discussion on the production of biodegradable plastic and starting a unit in the State and the necessary land required to set up the unit.

Chaturvedi said that the setting up of an environment-friendly, zero waste unit would require 55 acres of land and another four acres for the accommodation of workers.

Speaking to company’s representatives Shettar explained the salient features of the New Industrial Policy 2020-25 and also apprised them the amendment to the Karnataka Industrial Facilitation Act had made it easy to start industrial units in Karnataka.

Commerce and Industries Department Principal Secretary Gaurav Gupta and Industries Commissioner Gunjan Krishna were present at the meeting.