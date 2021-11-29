UK-based AyataCommerce starts operation in Kochi with hybrid work culture

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
The UK-based digital services company AyataCommerce, which had adopted the Work from Home (WFH) concept much before it became popular during the Covid-19 pandemic, has expanded its footprint in India by opening its second office in Kochi following Bangalore.
AyataCommerce introduced WFH in 2016 and it had helped them in reducing employee turnover rate. Shine Mathew, CEO and Founder, AyataCommerce said that the concept has gained acceptance among workers which is evident from the retention of the majority of employees with the company ever since the introduction of WFH.
The company’s office in Kochi Infopark will also offer “hybrid work culture” for the employees.
Mathew told BusinessLine that “we are offering utmost flexibility to the employees to choose their preference of work – online, offline or both – according to their convenience. This flexibility at work has resulted in 100 per cent retention of the employees since their initiation in 2016.”
As the employees work from various parts of the globe, he said the organisation has set up a hassle-free system to effectively manage their work-life balance. This has helped both the employee and the management to receive optimum results.
AyataCommerce provides a variety of digital commerce solutions ranging from e-commerce and order management implementations, customer experience design, and digital solution maturity evaluation. Digital transformation consulting alongside driving a ‘single view of’ strategy is one of the specialities.
The company also has plans to start a learning and development department in Kochi to cater to the digital scarcity of right candidates in JAVA programming domain. The deserving candidates would be recruited to the organisation with exciting opportunities to learn and grow with the organisation, he added.
According to him, the spread of Covid has brought back many talents to their native places including Kerala. The pandemic has given an opportunity to the Kerala Government to set up a new development model for the State specially to cater the IT crowd with necessary infrastructure facilities at their village level as part of promoting a new work culture.
To achieve this, he suggested that the government should ensure necessary connectivity, co-working space, facilities for video conferencing etc for a hassle-free work environment.
