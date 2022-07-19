UK IT firm Kagool to hire 1,400 employees in India

Kagool, a UK-based data, analytics and ERP consultancy company, has announced that it is going to hire about 1,400 employees in the next three years, taking the total workforce to 2,000. A bulk of the employees will be hired for its Hyderabad facility, according to a top official of the company.

The company expanded its India operations by opening a 17,000-sq ft facility in Hyderabad. It also opened a facility in Pune recently. “The Hyderabad facility can house about 200 people. We are going to employ about 1,000-1,200 people by the end of 2025,” Prashant Patel, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Information Officer of Kagool group, told BusinessLine.

The company, which has about 600 employees globally, has about 400 employees in India.

Dan Barlow, Chief Executive Officer of Kagool, formally launched the facility Gachibowli here. “The expansion of our Hyderabad operations is in line with our growth plans for India involving investments, footprint expansion and shoring up bench strength,” Dan Barlow said.

The company, which reported a revenue of $16 million, has set a target of $35 million for the next year. “We see significant growth opportunities in this region to support our global customer base. We have upwardly revised projected investments in India expansion plans to $8 million over the next three years,” he said.

​Kalyan Gupta Brahmandlapally, Managing Director (Asia Pacific) of Kagool, said that the company hired graduates from institutes like NITs, BITS and KITS (Warangal). “We are expanding our office space and locations to give best experience possible for employees who believe they are more productive at work-from-office than work-from-home,” Kalyan said.