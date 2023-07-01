UltraTech Cement, an Aditya Birla Group company, has reported that its sales in the June quarter was up 20 per cent at 28.60 million tonne (mt) against 23.83 mt logged in same period last year.

However, sales volume was down 5 per cent when compared to 30.02 mt logged in March quarter, in an indication of slowdown in overall economic activity in the country.

Consolidated sales volume of the increased 20 per cent to 29.96 mt (25.04 mt) but was down five per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). It achieved a capacity utilisation of 90 per cent.

White cement sales increased 12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 0.41 mt (0.37 mt) while quarter-on-quarter it was down 13 per cent.

Overseas cement sales of the company was up 11 per cent YoY to 1.04 mt (0.94 mt) while dipped 20 per cent QoQ, said the company.

UltraTech has a consolidated capacity of 135.55 mtpa of grey cement. It has 23 integrated manufacturing units, 29 grinding units, one Clinkerisation unit and eight Bulk Packaging Terminals.

The company has one White Cement unit and three Wall Care putty units, with a current capacity of 1.98 mtpa. With 230+ Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) plants in 100+ cities, UltraTech is the largest manufacturer of concrete in India.