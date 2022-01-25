In major organsational rejig, Unilever to cull 15,000 jobs globally

Nitin Paranjpe, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Unilever will take on a new role as Chief Transformation Officer & Chief People Officer, leading the business transformation and heading the HR function, as part of a new organisational structure announced by the FMCG company. Paranjpe was formerly CEO of Unilever’s India business, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), before he took on the Unilever COO role in 2019.

The other Indian leader at Unilever, Sunny Jain, President, Beauty & Personal Care, has decided to leave the company to set up an investment fund in technology megatrends. Sanjiv Mehta will retain executive leadership of Hindustan Unilever.

On Tuesday, Unilever announced that it will be rejigging its organisational structure, aimed at making it a simpler, more category-focused business. Globally, Unilever is going to cut 15,000 jobs, with a 15 per cent reduction in senior management and a 5 per cent reduction in junior management roles.

5 business groups

“The company will move away from its current matrix structure and will be organised around five distinct Business Groups: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition and Ice Cream. Each Business Group will be fully responsible and accountable for their strategy, growth and profit delivery globally,” the company stated.

Other changes in the top leadership as a result of the new set up include, Fernando Fernandez, EVP Latin America, who has been appointed President Beauty & Wellbeing, which includes Hair Care, Skin Care, as well as Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements and Unilever Prestige.

Fabian Garcia, President North America, has been appointed President Personal Care, responsible for Skin Cleansing, Deodorants, and Oral Care. Peter ter Kulve will continue in his role as President Home Care, responsible for Fabric Care, Home & Hygiene, and Water & Air.

Hanneke Faber, President Foods & Refreshment, has been appointed President Nutrition, which will be home to scratch cooking, healthy snacking, functional nutrition, plant-based meat and food solutions.

Matt Close, EVP Ice Cream, has been appointed President, Ice Cream, a business group in its own right.

These appointments are effective from April 1, 2022.