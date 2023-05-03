Automotive solutions and systems supplier to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Uno Minda Limited (formerly known as Minda Industries Limited), announced leadership changes to drive future growth and groom internal talent for key leadership role as part of its succession planning.

Amongst the key leadership changes, Ravi Mehra, who is currently designated as Deputy Managing Director, will be responsible for Marketing, Human Resource, Strategy, Purchase, Information Technology and Corporate Affairs, effective April 1.

Similarly, Sunil Bohra, Group CFO, will take on the additional responsibility of CEO, Safety and Control Systems (SCS Domain), the company said in a statement.

Bohra has played a critical role as Group CFO of Uno Minda, steering the company through the pandemic, and spearheading various mergers and acquisitions. In his additional role as CEO, he will be overseeing key businesses like Automotive Seating, Blow moulding, Airbags and EV Motors, it said.

The company added that Naveesh Garg will transition into the new role of CEO-Electronics and Control System Domain (ECS Domain). Garg, who had joined the group as a graduate engineering trainee almost three decades ago, rose to the ranks of Chief Marketing Officer and now CEO for ECS Domain.

In his new role, he will be overseeing key businesses like Automotive switches, EV Specific product portfolio in a joint venture with FRIWO, sensors and controllers.

“The recent leadership changes are testimony of our commitment to recognise and appreciate our leadership. I am confident that the new leadership with their vast and rich experience will drive Uno Minda into the next era of growth,” Nirmal K Minda, Chairman and Managing Director, Uno Minda Group said.