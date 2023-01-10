The CEO of edtech major upGrad, Arjun Mohan, has resigned from the company after a three-year stint at the company. Mohan said in a LinkedIn post that he is exploring what he can do next in the education sector.

“After almost three years at the helm, I have decided to move out of upGrad. While I look back on the years at UpGrad, I feel happy about the incredible company we have built which helped so many working professionals upskill. The aspects of growth and other metrics were just outcomes of giving the customers what they aspired for,” Mohan added.

“All thanks to the stellar team which trusted me and rallied behind me; we were able to breach quite a few milestones. And thanks to the founders of UpGrad — Ronnie Screwvala, Mayank Kumar and Phalgun Kompalli — who believed in me and gave me the opportunity to lead the organisation in its critical phase of growth,” he added.

Mohan started his journey in the education sector in 2008 and believes that still there is a lot more to be done to solve the persistent problems of access, affordability and quality. Hence, he is in the exploration phase of what he can do in the education space next.

Started in 2015, upGrad has a learner base of 8.2 million across 100+ countries and over 300 university partners and an enterprise business with a client base of 1,000 companies worldwide. In November 2022, upGrad has announced plans to merge all its M&As in India into ‘One upGrad’ and the integration process is expected to complete by March-June 2023.

upGrad has been on an acquisition spree this year. It announced multiple other acquisition deals in 2022, including Centum Learning, WOLVES Recruitment firm, Harappa, and Insofe.

