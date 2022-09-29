Edtech unicorn upGrad has launched an on-campus immersion programme for learners who want to supplement their online education with physical experiences such as 1:1 sessions with international faculty, on-campus networking with peers, live consulting projects simulating the real-world, and others.

This optional offering is being launched in collaboration with Golden Gate University, San Francisco (GGU), which is set to host the first batch of 50+ students in March 2023. Further, upGrad has committed to frequent immersion tours for over 2,000 learners in the next two years

“This is a strategic call to allow Indian learners to get the hang of a multicultural learning environment that will help them work on their soft skills for enhanced career results. We have always tried making learning seamless for our learners, this is a one-of-a-kind opportunity where these 7-10 days trips will be a valuable addition to the entire curriculum and learning experience. This opportunity will offer upGrad learners an on-campus immersion tour to experience and study firsthand from some of the top global professors at Golden Gate University. Despite the limitations and prolonged wait time for Visa processing, we are offering our students an alternative through our affiliation with GGU,” said Phalgun Kompalli, co-founder, upGrad.

Commenting on the initiative, which will help advance US-India cultural relations, Vice-Provost for Global Affairs and Professor Jay Gonzalez, Golden Gate University, San Francisco, said, “GGU has maintained a longstanding reputation of nurturing industry leaders since our founding 120 years ago, and so we place careful attention to creating any new rigorous academic programmes or curriculums. Therefore, we have joined hands with upGrad to empower our international students with opportunities to visit us in person and understand our legacy, while also experiencing on-campus global learning.”

The immersion itinerary encompasses on-campus and off-campus activities providing exposure to the San Francisco Bay Area’s STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) heritage and ecosystem. Micro-immersions to the various facets of this ecosystem include Urban Design Immersion, Sustainable Food Immersion, and Silicon Valley Immersion, with visits to finance, law, tech HQs, distinct lectures on angel investing/ venture capital, and social justice immersion.