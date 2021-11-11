US-based fuboTV acquires Bengaluru start-up Edisn.ai

US-based TV streaming platform fuboTV has announced the acquisition of Bengaluru-based Edisn.ai, which is an AI-powered fan engagement and monetisation platform.

Edisn.ai was founded in 2018 by Ashok Karnath, and Akshay Chandrasekhar. The seed-stage company was part of the Techstars accelerator in 2019. The platform’s AI recognises sports players on the screen and delivers contextual content like statistics, bio, on the players. It also allows users to buy merchandise, tickets, and interact with the sponsors, among other features.

fuboTV in its shareholder letter said that the acquisition of Edisn.ai will help enhance the company’s AI-driven interactive experiences, personalisation and platform stability along with contributing to the company’s mission to define a new category of interactive sports and entertainment television.

“Our internally built technology stack is the cornerstone to our platform and has kept us innovating ahead of the streaming industry. We continue to prioritize our product and engineering capabilities to bring to market a category-defining streaming experience, characterized by interactivity. Accordingly, we are thrilled to announce today the acquisition of Edisn.ai, an AI-powered computer vision platform with patent-pending video recognition technologies based in Bangalore, India,” the US-based company added.

With Edisn.ai, fuboTV plans to expand its data science and engineering organisation globally. Edisn.ai’s computer vision technology - which can recognize and track key objects in live video feeds (including athletes, actors, brand logos, products, events and more) - can enable better play-by-play identification and frame-accurate video-data synchronization, both critical to the successful execution of free-to-play games and real-money wagering.

On the business side, Edisn.ai gives fuboTV, the ability to expand its ad tech capabilities through better detection of ad breaks and targeted contextual advertising. fuboTV also intends to leverage Edisn.ai’s tech synergies for international expansion alongside its acquisition of France’s live TV streaming platform Molotov, which happened earlier this month.