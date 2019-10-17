Usha International launches Aeroclean range of dust, oil resistant exhaust fans

Usha International has launched its Aeroclean range of dust and oil resistant exhaust fans.

The range has a special lacquer coated blades that resists oil, dust and stains to keep kitchen healthy and hygienic.

Pranav Malhotra, Category Marketing Lead, Fans, Usha International Ltd said, “Consumer insights clearly indicate that the biggest pain point around exhaust fans is the tough-to-remove grime and grease that accumulates over time. That’s what we want to address with our new range of Aeroclean exhaust fans, the blades of which resist oil and dust.”

“An extension of our nature inspired fans that promise superior quality and performance that Usha fans are trusted for, these fans help remove smoke and smell keeping your kitchen healthy and airy,” he said.

The metal blades of each of these fans can be conveniently cleaned with a micro-fibre cloth as the surface is scratch and stain resistant. They feature aerodynamic blades for smooth operation, a powerful copper motor and high air suction performance.

The exhaust fans, priced in the range of ₹1500-2250, come with sweep size ranging from 150-300 mm and speeds between 1,320 and 2,500 rpm.