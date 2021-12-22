UST elevates Kavita Kurup as Global Head-HR

Leading digital transformation solutions company UST has elevated Kavita Kurup as Global Head-Human Resources from her most recent role, Global Head-Talent and Organisational Transformation.

In her new role, she will work closely with the Board and Executive Team, and will be responsible for all aspects of UST’s human resources strategy, including talent management, leadership development, compensation and benefits, and leading all human resources functions globally.

Kavita has over two decades of professional experience behind her, and joined UST in 2019. Prior to this, she was associated with Axis Bank as Senior Vice President and Chief Learning Officer for over four years. She has also had stints with ING Vysya Bank, JP Morgan Chase, Scope International, Citibank, and ICICI Bank.

Kavita is a postgraduate in commerce and has a PGDBM in Banking & Management from the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS).

Formerly known as UST Global, UST is a provider of digital technology and transformation, information technology and services, and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.