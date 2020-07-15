Companies

Uttam Galva Steels April-June net loss narrows to ₹159.6 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 15, 2020 Published on July 15, 2020

FILE PHOTO

Uttam Galva Steels Ltd on Wednesday said its consolidated net loss reduced to ₹159.61 crore during the quarter ended on June 30, 2020.

The company had posted a net loss of ₹269.38 crore on a consolidated basis during the same quarter a year ago, Uttam Galva Steels Ltd said in a BSE filing.

During April-June 2020, the company’s total income also reduced to ₹89.06 crore from ₹112.78 crore in year-ago-quarter.

Its total expenses during the said quarter were at ₹207.97 crore as compared to ₹183.78 crore in April-June of the period of preceding fiscal.

Uttam Galva Steels is one of the largest manufacturers of cold rolled steel and galvanized steel in western India.

Shares of the company on Wednesday ended 3.66 per cent down at ₹6.58

apiece on BSE.

Published on July 15, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Infosys net profit up 11% in Q1