Va Tech WABAG bags ₹149 cr water treatment order in Russia

Va Tech WABGA, a leading player water technology space, has secured an engineering and procurement (EP) order worth about €18 million (about ₹149 crore) from DL E&C Co Ltd., Korea, for a water treatment package for the EuroChem Methanol Production facility in Kingisepp, Russia.

WABAG’s scope includes design, engineering and supply, installation, pre-commissioning, commissioning and start-up of the plant and is scheduled to be completed over 15 months, according to a statement.

“While being vigilant about the geopolitical situation, we remain positive about the Russian Federation as a market opportunity and this order is a further testament of the same. WABAG further strengthens its position in the industrial wastewater segment with this order. This order was secured through joint efforts of WABAG India and WABAG Romania, demonstrating our ‘One WABAG’ philosophy,” said Pankaj Sachdeva, CEO — India Cluster of Va Tech WABAG.

The project will employ softening, ultrafiltration and reverse osmosis technologies to treat brine water, which will be reused as process water in the facility. This order includes adequate payment securities which de-risk us from the geopolitical uncertainties, he added.