Va Tech Wabag, a water technology company, has bagged a design, build, operate (DBO) order from Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) for building 400 million litres per day (MLD) sea water reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plant at a total cost of about ₹4,400 crore.

The project has been funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and seeks to improve Chennai’s water security through a stable source of drinking water in the form of desalination.

The project will be executed by WABAG in a joint venture with Metito Overseas Ltd. Once completed, the project will be the largest desalination plant in the South East Asian Region.

The contract includes design, engineering, procurement, construction, installation, testing, and commissioning of the 400 MLD SWRO desalination plant and the associated sea water intake system over 42 months followed by 20 years of operation & maintenance (O&M), according to a statement.

The desalination process will include lamella clarifiers, a dissolved air flotation system, and gravity dual media filters followed by reverse osmosis and re-mineralisation to produce clean drinking water which will be further distributed by CMWSSB to the residents of South Chennai.

Shailesh Kumar, CEO–India Cluster said: “This is the largest ever order for Wabag.”

Wabag has been associated with CMWSSB for over two decades. The company has won this order against global competition reinforcing our technological superiority and competitiveness in the global desalination space. This is a testament to our leadership in the global desalination space and puts Wabag on an inclined growth path for the future, he added.

The project makes Chennai “Desalination Capital of India” with a production of about 750 MLD of desalinated water along the coast of Chennai.

With the 400 MLD SWRO desalination plant, Wabag will be responsible for about 70 per cent of the water production through desalination units in Chennai.

“Va Tech Wabag is the largest water treatment company in India and has completed over 1,400 projects since 1995. The company has an annual revenue base of ₹2,500 crore-₹3500 crore and executes highly-complex large projects. It is also present in multiple countries and its order book is fairly diversified with India and the rest of the world contributing around 50 per cent each,” said India Ratings. in a recent report.

The company’s plants across the world produce over 2,500 MLD of tertiary-treated water and it carried a total order book size of more than ₹10,00 crore, including framework contracts as of December 2022 quarter.