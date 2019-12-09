VA Tech Wabag executes TTRO plant for Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply

Pure play water tech firm, VA Tech Wabag Limited, has executed the Tertiary Treatment Reverse Osmosis (TTRO) plant for the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) in Koyambedu , Chennai.

This is one of the largest and technologically advanced water reuse plants in India.

The TTRO plant, with a capacity of 45 MLD, has been designed and built by a consortium comprising Wabag and IDE . The Rs 482.21 crore project was awarded by CMWSSB. In addition to design and build, Wabag will also be responsible to operate and maintain the facility for a period of 15 years.

The treated water will cater to the water requirements of the industrial hub in South Chennai via a 60 km pipeline. The plant will effectively save over 1600 crore liters of freshwater annually.

The Koyambedu TTRO project further reinforces Wabag’s position in recycle and reuse, a segment projected to have the highest growth potential over the next three years. The segment is expected to witness exponential growth driven by government policies on municipal industrial partnerships, Jal Jivan Abhiyan and Smart Cities Mission.

The project was funded by the Central Government under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) programme and the Government of Tamil Nadu under the Tamil Nadu Investment Promotion Programme.

Wabag, currently, produces over 25,000 MLD of water and treats over 30,000 MLD of waste water. In the next 2 years it would add another 2400+ MLD.