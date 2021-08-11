Va Tech Wabag Q1 PAT shows 200% YoY increase

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Va Tech WABAG Ltd (WABAG), a leading player in water technology space, reported a strong increase in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at ₹15 crore for the quarter ended June 30 when compared to a PAT of ₹5 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at ₹20 crore against ₹7 crore in the corresponding period last year. Consolidated revenue from operations grew 52 per cent to ₹658 crore (against ₹431 crore) on the back of a strong order book.
Its order intake in Q1 of this fiscal was ₹1,448 crore and total order book size was more than ₹10,400 crore including framework contracts, according to a statement put out by the company.
Also see: Va Tech Wabag secures $165-m water treatment order from Russia
“We have been witnessing continuous improvement in the pace of business activities over the last few quarters as the Covid-19 situation eases and this is the case in Q1 FY22 as well. The projects have picked up good pace and we are confident of another year of profitable growth in FY22,” said Rajiv Mittal, Managing Director, Va Tech WABAG.
“Our order intake has started showing traction and we are very happy with the latest order of $165 million secured from the oil and gas sector in Russia, which is set to be a game changer for WABAG. Going forward, our order pipeline looks strong,” he added.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The Accor group hotel beat lockdown blues with some smart pivots
In his debut book, Sourjya Bhowmick documents the unravelling of the communist experiment in the state
A mother, wife, daughter, friend and a colleague shares her struggle to stop pretending that she is in control ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...