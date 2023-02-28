Vaishali Pharma has received multiple orders worth about Rs 600 crore ($74 million) from overseas buyers for the purchase of antibiotic pharmaceutical products. The order will be executed in six to eight months subject to an initial advance payment, according to the agreed terms of the contract, the company said.

The company has discussed various prospects for long-term relations and looks forward to achieving more orders, it added. Vaishali Pharma holds over 250 brands in finished formulations registered in the international market.

Atul Vasani, Managing Director, Vaishali Pharma, said the current orders have been received after discussions over the last six months and will be executed after receiving an initial advance payment in six to eight months.

“The company has done due diligence of the respective contracts with the overseas client. We have discussed various prospects with the company for long-term relations and look forward to achieving more orders from them,” he said.

Established in 1989, Vaishali Pharma is among the leading players in the supply of pharma products such as bulk drugs/ APIs, formulations, surgical products, veterinary supplements, herbal and nutraceutical products.

