Valeo launches compact powertrain for electrification in 2- and 3-wheelers

Valeo, a leading global auto electric parts company, says it is introducing a fully integrated compact electric powertrain system in India in order to support electrification at an affordable cost for small mobility vehicles – two and three-wheelers that are extensively used for first and last mile connectivity.
The company said, in a statement, that its 48V powertrain systems are ideal for 2 and 3-wheeler electrification in India.
Earlier this year, Valeo introduced this technology in the European market. Valeo is now bringing it to India and its special vehicle application team in France along with the team in India is already working with key local players to introduce this technology in the market.
“We understand that the small mobility market needs are different from the passenger car market. Hence, this 48V integrated compact electric powertrain technology is the ideal solution to address the unique electrification needs of vehicles in the first and last mile connectivity in our country,” said G Jayakumar, Group President – Valeo India.
Also read: Valeo sets up Centre of Excellence at VIT campus
This versatile compact electric powertrain system is an integrated solution that combines the strengths of proven products — notably the motor and the transmission unit — with the application and systems expertise of Valeo, it said.
The company hopes that this 48V advanced integrated compact electric powertrain technology will not only address this need for small mobility solutions such as 2 and 3–wheelers, but also play a significant role in accelerating the EV adoption in India.
In addition, its 48V motor is available as a solution for hybrid electrification needs in four-wheelers.
In recent years, electrification adoption of two and three-wheelers is gaining traction and finding good acceptance as zero-emission transport vehicles in the country. This is mainly because small electric vehicles have been found to offer better total cost of ownership, as compared to their Internal Combustion Engine counterparts. This has found immense favour in a cost-conscious market like India.
In India, Valeo will focus on collaborating with the OEMs to address their unique needs and localise the technology to fulfil their requirements.
