Varanium Capital closes ₹200-cr fintech start-up fund

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 03, 2019 Published on October 03, 2019

Varanium Capital has announced the first close of its SEBI Registered AIF Category 1- Venture Capital Fund, ‘Varanium NexGen’. This new fund is a ₹200 crore fintech focused fund that will invest in promising early-stage fintech start-ups.

Varanium Capital is a boutique asset management company with an AUM of over ₹5,000 crore.

The NexGen Fund is led by Aparajit Bhandarkar, Managing Partner, Venture Capital.

Varanium has also set up Aimcrest.com, a portal that connects start-ups to investors and corporate customers. Aimcrest has partnered with “Mumbai FinTech Hub”, established by Government of Maharashtra for implementing Maharashtra State FinTech Policy.

