Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal stated on Friday that the conglomerate has identified a new tech partner for setting up a semiconductor and display fab in India.

The company, which is known for its strong presence in mining, recently dissolved its partnership with the Taiwanese electronics company Foxconn to jointly set up a semiconductor fabrication unit.

A core reason behind the dissolution was the lack of a viable tech partner to set up the fab unit.

When Vedanta presents its proposal, it needs to have a viable tech partner since it does not have prior experience in setting up a fab.

Speaking at the inaugural session of Semicon India 2023 at Gandhinagar, Aggarwal added that the company has already identified a new tech partner and they are in the process of evaluating the partnership.