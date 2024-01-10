Vedanta Aluminium, one of the world’s largest producers of aluminium, has become a member of the International Aluminium Institute (IAI). The International Aluminium Institute is the only body representing the global primary aluminium industry.

A press release from Vedanta said the company is India’s largest producer of the metal. It manufactured 2.29 million tonnes (mt) of aluminium in the 2022-23 fiscal, nearly 60 per cent of the nation’s total production.

This also places Vedanta Aluminium among the world’s top 10 producers of the metal, projected as the “metal of the future” for enabling the world’s energy transition while supporting key engineering technologies and sustainable applications.

John Slaven, CEO, Vedanta Aluminium, said the company joining IAI will strengthen its commitment to advancing sustainability within the aluminium industry.

“In this pursuit, we are also focused on leveraging the latest innovations and technology to enhance our operations. As a member, we will collaborate with IAI and other industry leaders to promote and contribute to a more sustainable future for the entire aluminium value chain,” he said.

Miles Prosser, IAI Secretary General said, “Vedanta aligns with the IAI’s values and goals for a safe, fair and sustainable global aluminium industry. As one of the world’s top aluminium producers, Vedanta Aluminium’s membership strengthens the global voice of the IAI and that of a sustainable aluminium industry.”

The IAI aims to promote a wider understanding of the aluminium industry’s activities, encourage responsible production, and highlight the potential benefits to be realised through aluminium’s use in sustainable applications. Established in 1972, the current IAI membership includes the leading bauxite, alumina and aluminium companies globally.