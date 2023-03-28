The board of billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta will meet on Tuesday, March 28, to consider fifth interim dividend for this financial year.

The equity shareholders as of April 7 will be eligible for receiving the dividend.

The Trading Window shall be closed for dealing in securities of the company for all designated persons from March 24 to 30, it said.

Vedanta has been announcing dividend liberally to enhance the cash flow of the parent company Vedanta Resources for reducing debt.

Earlier, Vedanta Resources attempted to sell its global zinc asset to group company Hindustan Zinc for $2.98 billion to repay debt. However, the government which holds 30 per cent stake in Hindustan Zinc had opposed the move.