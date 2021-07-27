Vedanta to invest Rs 6,611 crore on expansion of Balco’s smelter capacity

Vedanta will invest Rs 6,611 crore over the next 18-24 months to expand Bharat Aluminium Company’s (Balco) smelter capacity.

Balco’s smelter capacity will increase by 414 KTPA, taking its total capacity to close to 1 million tonnes. With this fresh investment, the company’s value-added products portfolio will increase to 92 per cent.

In addition, the carbon plant adequacy business at Jharsuguda will set up a new carbon facility at a cost of Rs 635 crore.

“Balco’s expansion is a very important project for us. We hope to ramp up smelter capacity over the next 18-24 months. Post this expansion, Vedanta’s aluminium capacity will increase to 2.8 million tonnes,” Group CEO Sunil Duggal said.

Earlier in February this year, Vedanta’s Board of Directors had approved the expansion of the Lanjigarh Alumina Refinery to 5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) from the present level of 2 mtpa at a cost of Rs 3,780 crore. On completion, the refinery will be one of the world’s largest single-location alumina refinery complexes.