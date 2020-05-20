Venture Catalysts invests in 7 startups during lockdown

Samsung PSSD T7 Touch: Portable storage comes of age
The external storage device is a fast performer with elegant looks
Venture Catalysts, an integrated incubator, has invested in seven startups during the COVID-19 lockdown, while it had closed investments in 14 startsups since January.
The recent investment ranges from $500K to $1 million and some in the bracket of $1.5 million to $2 million. The platform has invested across verticals such as FinTech, EduTech, InsurTech, Robotics, Retail, FMCG, DeepTech, HR-Tech and Nutraceutical sectors.
Venture Catalysts invests $250,000–$2 million in early-stage start-ups with the potential to create enduring value for over a long period. Since 2016, more than 14,000 start-ups across 27 cities have reached out to Venture Catalysts for mentorship and training entrepreneurs in the right direction.
The external storage device is a fast performer with elegant looks
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Amidst Covid-19, migrant labour holds the key to bountiful picking in Himachal Pradesh
Make your act of giving as regular as your investments because the country today needs more than what you can ...
High revenue growth, rise in ARPU and steady demand amidst Covid are positives. But the telco’s high debt ...
Move to long-term work-from-home situation requires rethinking by tenants and owners
Submit your documents digitally — through chatbots, apps or WhatsApp/SMS; we tell you how
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...