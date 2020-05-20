Venture Catalysts invests in 7 startups during lockdown

Venture Catalysts, an integrated incubator, has invested in seven startups during the COVID-19 lockdown, while it had closed investments in 14 startsups since January.

The recent investment ranges from $500K to $1 million and some in the bracket of $1.5 million to $2 million. The platform has invested across verticals such as FinTech, EduTech, InsurTech, Robotics, Retail, FMCG, DeepTech, HR-Tech and Nutraceutical sectors.

Venture Catalysts invests $250,000–$2 million in early-stage start-ups with the potential to create enduring value for over a long period. Since 2016, more than 14,000 start-ups across 27 cities have reached out to Venture Catalysts for mentorship and training entrepreneurs in the right direction.