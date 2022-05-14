Veranda Learning Solutions launches ‘Veranda Acacia’ platform to bridge IT skill gap

Veranda Learning Solutions, a Chennai-based edtech company, has announced the launch of Veranda Acacia, a comprehensive learning platform aimed at bridging the skill gap in the IT industry through workplace-ready training programs.

The company has signed up the first set of delivery centres in 25 locations across the country.

In a press statement, the edtech platform said, the Acacia Phase 1 programs for full stack web development, cloud and DevOps, as well as data science are aligned to competency standards developed by SSC NASSCOM in collaboration with Industry and approved by the government of India (GOI).

SSC NASSCOM is the national standard-setting body for IT Skills set up under the aegis of National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Ministry of Skills Development & Entrepreneurship of the GOI.

Features of the programs

The programs are based on an outcome-oriented approach that focuses on enhancing the learners’ employability quotient through a 100 per cent practice-oriented and industry-aligned curriculum, a regimental pedagogy, and a robust placement support mechanism, the company said.

Acacia programs (called career tracks) are offered to the undergraduate and postgraduate students, both at Acacia’s Delivery Partner Centres and in institutional campuses. A total of six career tracks are offered, three each in phase 1 and phase 2, namely full stack web development, cloud and DevOps, data science, cybersecurity, mobile app development, and artificial intelligence and machine learning.

“All our programs are outcome-driven and with Veranda Acacia we aim to bridge the current skilled workforce gap in the tech sector. We will deliver high quality, affordable, and experienced instructor-led courses across tier-2 and tier-3 towns to enable learners to quickly integrate within the industry in the coming 12 months,” Kalpathi S Suresh, Chairman cum Executive Director, Veranda Learning Solutions, was quoted in the statement.