Reliance-backed Viacom18 takes home the complete media rights for the women’s IPL media rights for the next five years. The broadcasting giant has committed ₹951 crore for its winning bid, which means that the value for the first-ever IPL for women will be ₹7.09 crore per match.

Jay Shah, Secretary for the Board of Control in Cricket in India said, “After pay equity, today’s bidding for media rights for Women’s IPL marks another historic mandate. It’s a big and decisive step for the empowerment of women’s cricket in India, which will ensure participation of women from all ages.”

However, the money fetched by women’s IPL pales in comparison to the corresponding auction for the men’s IPL media rights. 2023-27 media rights for men’s IPL was ₹48,390 crore, nearly 50 times higher than those of women’s IPL. Viacom had bagged the digital rights for men’s IPL 2023-27 for ₹20,500 crore.

The base price for the inaugural auction ahead of the WIPL has been divided into five categories from ₹10 lakh to ₹50 lakh. The deadline for registration for the auction is January 26.

