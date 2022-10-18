VIMTA Labs, a life sciences contract research and testing company, has forayed into electrical and electronics testing and certification. The facility, formally inaugurated by the Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao, can handle advanced and complex testing to support the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) requirements of active medical devices, wireless, defence and other electronic industrial sectors.

VIMTA Labs Chairman S P Vasireddi, said the Indian ESDM sector had witnessed a significant shift from basic testing to areas such as product development, and original design manufacturing.

“Our foray into EMC testing aims to cater to the growing needs of the life sciences and biomedical industries for precision testing. The advanced semi-anechoic lab will help India become a global leader in EMC testing,” he said.

“As the policy focus shifted to encourage ‘Make in India’ for medical equipment, defence and electric vehicles, we see a need for a world-class testing facility to support the mission,” Harita Vasireddi, Managing Director, VIMTA Labs, said.

VIMTA acquired EMTAC Laboratories in 2020 to expand the bouquet of products to cater to the newer testing areas.

“We are further planning to invest up to ₹70 crore in the next five years to create more testing infrastructure,” he said.

