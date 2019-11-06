Visible slowdown in revenue growth of most road EPC players, says Crisil

This organisation gets resident bodies to recycle plastic waste
Diwali is celebration time. However, environment organisation Mobius Foundation, headed by Pradip Burman, ...
Credit rating agency Crisil has predicted that revenue growth for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) road companies is likely to halve through FY21. However, their credit profiles will sustain on the basis of healthy order books and strong balance sheets.
Following its findings of 75 companies, Crisil said road developers in the EPC segment could see revenue growth halve in financial years 2020 and 2021 to 15 per cent, compared with 30 per cent in financial year 2019.
The decline would be largely due to slower awarding of projects and delayed receipt of appointed date, which is the zero date or kick-off date for start of a project received from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).
Sachin Gupta, Senior Director, Crisil Ratings, said, “The NHAI awarded a whopping 7,400 km in fiscal 2018, which slowed down the following year to about 2,200 km. In the current fiscal and the next, awarding is expected to be 4,000 km a year. The delay in declaring appointed dates for the projects awarded, on the other hand, is primarily due to issues in land acquisition.”
Crisil’s analysis of 119 hybrid annuity model (HAM) projects shows almost 30 per cent of these have not received appointed dates more than a year after these were awarded.
The slowdown, however, is unlikely to impact the credit profiles of the EPC players as they have healthy order book of ₹2-lakh crore, which is at over three times their revenue in financial year 2019, and provides high revenue visibility for the next two years. Second, these companies have kept a check on their debt levels while pursuing growth. At the consolidated level, the capital structures were robust as on March 31, 2019.
There is renewed interest from global funds in road projects. While a delay in receipt of appointed date may lead to a delay in recognising revenue for some of the projects, there is an assurance that a project, once started, would not be stalled.
This is because the NHAI notifies the appointed date only when majority of the land ― 80 per cent for HAM projects ― is procured. Thus, once a project is under construction, there is limited risk of delays due to non-availability of land and thereby minimal impact on the credit profile of the EPC companies.
However, there is a risk that any further delay in declaring appointed dates could result in termination of some of the awarded projects.
Diwali is celebration time. However, environment organisation Mobius Foundation, headed by Pradip Burman, ...
Pilot projects help Vijayawada and Solapur transition to an integrated approach to water management
The new buzzword is to conserve and function effectively within a framework that is gentle on the environment
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Rising prices can reduce the purchasing power of money sharply over the years
The norms will ensure more discipline in managing liquidity, restoring confidence in the sector
LIC now allows you to revive a policy which has lapsed for over two years
The company should benefit from its brand strength and wide reach when demand revives
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...