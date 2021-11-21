VMart to strengthen online presence, expand FMCG sales

VMart will convert some of its stores into partial warehouses as part of a plan to enhance its online presence.

It will convert at least one store in each of the four regions which will be used for fulfilling online orders. According to an industry source, post Covid, VMart has seen a lot of traction online.

VMart, which sells its private labels on its website along with other e-Commerce platforms like Amazon used to deliver products from a handful of warehouses.

“However, It takes at least a week to deliver the products to the customers. The idea is to reduce delivery time for these products,” the source said.

Currently, the average size of its stores is at least 10,000 sq ft.

“It has identified at least four stores for its plan. The company will convert at least half of each of these stores into warehouses,” he added.

VMart has 377 stores of which over 84 have FMCG products.

“Stores of about 6,000 sq ft, do not accommodate FMCG products. However, there are several that can accommodate FMCG products, the company is planning to add FMCG products to those stores to increase its sales.”

Earlier this year, V-Mart entered southern India by acquiring 74 stores and assets of ‘Unlimited’ from Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd. For the fiscal, the company had plans to open 54 stores. It has opened 24 so far.

Earlier this year, speaking to BusinessesLine, Lalit Agarwal, CMD of the retail chain had said that the company aimed a 20-25 per cent growth. One of the sources said that the company was on track with its aim.

V-Mart is an omni retail store chain for the complete family, offering fashion apparel, footwear, home furnishings, general merchandise and kirana. Primarily focusing on Tier II and Ill cities, V-Mart is now present pan-India.