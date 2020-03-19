Volkswagen India launches the new T-Roc at ₹19.99 lakh

Volkswagen India on Wednesday launched the new T-Roc at an introductory price of ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

This is the second SUV launch by Volkswagen India after the Tiguan Allspace in 2020. This is part of the company’s strategy to launch four SUVs in the next two years.

The deliveries of the Volkswagen T-Roc will begin by mid-April 2020, the company said in a release.

“The T-Roc is an easily recognizable name worldwide and embodies all the good qualities of a Volkswagen with its sporty design, functionality, safety, technology and dynamic driving experience. Its expressive and bold design language will create an underlying dominance on the Indian roads. The T-ROC is a robust product and enhances our SUV portfolio in India,” said Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

The T-Roc will be available in six colours.

Built on Volkswagen’s modular transverse matrix (MQB) platform, this SUV comes with a coupé-style roof, distinctively wide front end and concise proportions, the company said. “The integrated LED headlights and unique LED daytime running lights creates an unmistakable look, especially when driven at night. Making journey’s more enjoyable is the panoramic sunroof, a perfect feature for long-drives,” it added.

The Volkswagen T-Roc also consists of the Active Info Display of size 26.03 cm and infotainment system of size 20.32 cm that creates a new, digital and interactive cockpit.

The T-Roc comes equipped with six airbags, ABS, ESC, safety-optimized front headrests, tyre pressure monitoring system, 3-point centre seat belt, and ISOFIX (child seat anchor points).