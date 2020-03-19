Volkswagen India launches the new T-Roc at ₹19.99 lakh

Sony’s modern take on the iconic Walkman
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
Volkswagen India on Wednesday launched the new T-Roc at an introductory price of ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
This is the second SUV launch by Volkswagen India after the Tiguan Allspace in 2020. This is part of the company’s strategy to launch four SUVs in the next two years.
The deliveries of the Volkswagen T-Roc will begin by mid-April 2020, the company said in a release.
“The T-Roc is an easily recognizable name worldwide and embodies all the good qualities of a Volkswagen with its sporty design, functionality, safety, technology and dynamic driving experience. Its expressive and bold design language will create an underlying dominance on the Indian roads. The T-ROC is a robust product and enhances our SUV portfolio in India,” said Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.
The T-Roc will be available in six colours.
Built on Volkswagen’s modular transverse matrix (MQB) platform, this SUV comes with a coupé-style roof, distinctively wide front end and concise proportions, the company said. “The integrated LED headlights and unique LED daytime running lights creates an unmistakable look, especially when driven at night. Making journey’s more enjoyable is the panoramic sunroof, a perfect feature for long-drives,” it added.
The Volkswagen T-Roc also consists of the Active Info Display of size 26.03 cm and infotainment system of size 20.32 cm that creates a new, digital and interactive cockpit.
The T-Roc comes equipped with six airbags, ABS, ESC, safety-optimized front headrests, tyre pressure monitoring system, 3-point centre seat belt, and ISOFIX (child seat anchor points).
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The engine plays a key role in the overall plane design. Tune in to its sounds the next time you fly!
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
With just about 10 days to go, here’s what you can do to reduce your tax burden
Earlier instances on ban on short-selling have not really helped. It also hampers market efficiency
The March futures contract of Nickel on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been declining for the past one ...
Rates on these schemes could likely fall in the coming quarter; it’s best to lock-in now
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...