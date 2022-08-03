Volvo Buses India launches Volvo 9600 intercity luxury bus

Volvo Buses India, a division of Eicher Motors-promoted VE Commercial Vehicles, has launched the Volvo 9600 luxury bus targeted at intercity routes.

The buses will be available in sleeper and seater coach configurations with 15 meter and 13.5 meter length, making them the longest buses in India. The buses are likely to be priced in the range of ₹1.3-2 crore.

The buses will be available for deliveries in the next couple of months, in time to meet the festival travel rush.

Revival in travel

Vinod Aggarwal, MD and CEO, VE Commercial Vehicles, said, “The market has not done any replacement purchases since the last two years because of the slump in demand for travel. But with the reopening of the tourism sector, travel has revived big time. We have seen very good demand for buses in recent months and it is expected to grow further. The Volvo 9600 addresses that need for luxury travel.”

Like its predecessors, the coaches on the Volvo 9600 platform will be manufactured at the Hosakote plant near Bengaluru which has a track record of producing fully built Volvo premium buses since 2008.

The Volvo 9600 platform is powered by the Volvo D8K (8-litre) engine, delivering a power of 260kW (350hp).

The chassis includes the I-Shift automated manual gearbox, electronic braking system (EBS) Hill start aid and Electronic Stability Program (ESP) systems.

In the 40 berths sleeper coach in a 2X1 configuration, Volvo provides features like storage shelves, ladders and restraints, flat floor saloon, individual USB charging ports, individual AC louvers and reading lights.

The 55-seater coach with 2X2 configuration has pushback seats, theatre type saloon and individual USB charging ports and reading lights.

All the variants will have emergency panic button at every 2 meters, self-illuminating emergency decals, emergency lighting and hooter.

In 2020, Eicher Motors signed a definitive agreement to integrate Volvo Bus India into VE Commercial Vehicles. The integration covers manufacture, assembly, distribution, and sale of the Volvo Buses in India, and other rights forming part of the business.