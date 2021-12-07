VW launches fourth SUV for the year

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has brought in the new Tiguan — one of the best-selling models globally for the German brand. As promised, the 2021 Tiguan is the fourth SUV launched by the company this year and comes within weeks of the national roll-out of the built-for-India Taigun compact SUV. Its another matter that the T-Roc and the Tiguan AllSpace, the two other SUVs launched this year, are currently unavailable for customer orders due to import quota restrictions.

The new Tiguan should stir up some excitement amongst buyers looking for a premium SUV, since the segment has been sorely lacking choice. The new Tiguan, built on the globally renowned MQB platform, is locally assembled at the company’s Aurangabad plant. It is being offered in one fully-loaded trim called Elegance and will be available at an introductory price of ₹31.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Advanced lighting

The new Tiguan’s design is a reflection of the VW family lineage and is said to deliver a modern take on the design language that is seen in the brand’s other SUVs. In addition to the new, more muscular front fender and grille, the LED matrix headlights featuring intelligent and adaptive IQ.Light are a novel new feature. It has a dynamic and advanced front lighting system (AFS) with range control, cornering light, and poor weather light that provides specially configured light beams for country roads, highways and off- road driving. Complementing this are the dark LED combination tail lamps at the rear, with the new, sophisticated light signatures.

The feature-loaded cabin offers more space and flexibility. The premium finish to the interiors includes a multi-function display and customisable digital cockpit. The new Tiguan comes equipped with a 20.32-cm touchscreen infotainment system with gesture control, illuminated scuff plates, Vienna leather seats, soft touch dashboard, multi-colour ambient lighting, flat bottom multi-function steering wheel, three-zone climatronic air- conditioning system with touch control and a panoramic sunroof. It also gets a huge boot with 615-litres of luggage space.

Safety features

Diesel is out and petrol is in. The new Tiguan is powered by a 2.0 L TSI engine mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission with 4MOTION technology that produces a peak power output of 190PS and peak torque of 320 Nm. It is said to offer an ARAI-rated fuel efficiency of 12.65kmpl. It also comes with a range of safety features including six airbags. The Tiguan is being offered with multiple extended warranty and service value pack options. Customer deliveries will start by mid-January.