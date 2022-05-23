Wakefit reports 50% growth in revenue at ₹636 crore

Wakefit.co, a Sequoia- backed home and a sleep solutions company, has clocked ₹636 crore in revenue in FY22, according to a release from the company. The brand said it has registered a 50 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in revenue compared to FY21.

Striving to keep up the pace in the Indian home solutions and home furnishings category, the company envisions crossing the ₹1,000-crore revenue target in the current fiscal.

Aims at double-digit growth

Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Director and Co-founder, said product-innovation and customer-centricity have been instrumental in keeping Wakefit ahead of the curve in the home solutions space which is growing at a double-digit rate in India. “We believe that the growth we have recorded over the last few years is a true testament to the quality and service that we have been offering to our customer base,” he added.

“After having revolutionised the sleep solutions space in the country, we now aim to disrupt the home solutions market by offering supreme quality products, while also introducing industry-first initiatives such as the ‘No questions asked’ return policy,” said, CEO & Co-founder, Ankit Garg.

Wakefit.co is a full-stack backward integrated company with factories spread across Bengaluru, Jodhpur, and Delhi. Aiming for deeper penetration into the home solutions space, the company said, it has commissioned a manufacturing facility in Sonipat (Haryana) for mattresses and a furniture factory in Hosur (Tamil Nadu) with a total capital expenditure outlay of over ₹100 crore.

The brand aims to scale offline expansions in the northern markets. While the company has already launched offline retail stores in Bengaluru, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Lucknow, it plans to open a few more offline stores and grow its base in tier-two and three regions.