Washington Apple Commission ropes in Disha Patani, Sanjeev Kapoor as brand ambassadors

The Washington Apple Commission has roped in actor Disha Patani and celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor as brand ambassadors in India. India is a key market for Washington apples and the Commission has also launched a campaign called #WashingtonApplesKuchKhaasHai featuring its brand ambassadors.

The marketing push for Washington apples comes at a time when imported apples from the US face higher duties.

Sumit Saran, In-Country Marketing Representative, Washington Apple Commission, said: “India is a very important market for Washington apples. Our campaign will focus on creating awareness among Indian consumers about the various varieties of Washington apples and the best practices adopted to grow these apples with a focus on food safety. ”

He said while actor Disha Patani is a youth icon, chef Sanjeev Kapoor is a trusted voice on food in India and represent the values of the brand aptly.

Last year in June, India decided to impose a retaliatory duty of 20 per cent on apple imports from the US, taking the total duty to 70 per cent.

‘Not just a winter fruit’

Asked about the impact of the retaliatory duty, Saran said: “While the data for 2019-2020 is not available yet, we are expecting to see a slowdown. But we feel it will only be a blip as the overall apple imports market is not slowing down and the demand for imported apples is robust. Apples are no more just a winter fruit and are consumed through the year in the country.”

He added that demand for Washington apples peaks when the season for Indian apples ends.

In a statement, Todd Fryhover, President, Washington Apple Commission, said: “India is a very important market for Washington apples. The country has been among the top three markets for Washington apples globally for a few years now and is destined for further growth.”

The Washington Apple Commission is the promotional arm of the State’s apple industry and represents 1,260 growers. In India, the Washington apples are available across the country at both traditional and modern retailers.