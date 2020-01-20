Washington Apple Commission ropes in Disha Patani, Sanjeev Kapoor as brand ambassadors

Backing ventures that drive the India story
Seed-stage investor India Quotient bets big on technology and social networking sectors
The Washington Apple Commission has roped in actor Disha Patani and celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor as brand ambassadors in India. India is a key market for Washington apples and the Commission has also launched a campaign called #WashingtonApplesKuchKhaasHai featuring its brand ambassadors.
The marketing push for Washington apples comes at a time when imported apples from the US face higher duties.
Sumit Saran, In-Country Marketing Representative, Washington Apple Commission, said: “India is a very important market for Washington apples. Our campaign will focus on creating awareness among Indian consumers about the various varieties of Washington apples and the best practices adopted to grow these apples with a focus on food safety. ”
He said while actor Disha Patani is a youth icon, chef Sanjeev Kapoor is a trusted voice on food in India and represent the values of the brand aptly.
Last year in June, India decided to impose a retaliatory duty of 20 per cent on apple imports from the US, taking the total duty to 70 per cent.
Asked about the impact of the retaliatory duty, Saran said: “While the data for 2019-2020 is not available yet, we are expecting to see a slowdown. But we feel it will only be a blip as the overall apple imports market is not slowing down and the demand for imported apples is robust. Apples are no more just a winter fruit and are consumed through the year in the country.”
He added that demand for Washington apples peaks when the season for Indian apples ends.
In a statement, Todd Fryhover, President, Washington Apple Commission, said: “India is a very important market for Washington apples. The country has been among the top three markets for Washington apples globally for a few years now and is destined for further growth.”
The Washington Apple Commission is the promotional arm of the State’s apple industry and represents 1,260 growers. In India, the Washington apples are available across the country at both traditional and modern retailers.
Seed-stage investor India Quotient bets big on technology and social networking sectors
WHO alert on superbugsWorld running out of optionsThe World Health Organization warned on Friday that a dire ...
As shown globally, fresh approaches will lead to improved outcomes for the public
This could take the country a step closer to achieving Sustainable Development Goals
As Nirmala Sitharaman gets ready to present Budget FY2021, expectations are running high.We take stock of the ...
Diversified business model and capability to grow in non-US markets are positives
SBI (₹318)The stock of SBI faced considerable selling pressure, and the price fell throughout last week.
Domestic consumption has been on a rough patch over the past few months and, like most FMCG players, Marico ...
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...