Waterfield appoints Nimish Shah as Chief Investment Officer-Listed Investments

Waterfield Advisors, a multi-family office and wealth advisory firm, has appointed Nimish Shah as Chief Investment Officer (CIO)-Listed Investments.

Shah joins Waterfield from BNP Paribas Wealth Management where he was Head of Investment Services, the firm said in a statement.

“Shah’s experience adds significant value to the firm at a time when markets remain volatile and we have to help our clients navigate through a more uncertain economic outlook,” Soumya Rajan, Founder and CEO of Waterfield Advisors said.

In this new role, Shah will work closely with key constituents on the creation, implementation and oversight of complex, multi-asset class, multi-manager investment programmes.

He will also head services ranging from providing investment policy and asset allocation through open-architecture enabled manager search, selection and oversight and portfolio construction.