We are still in early days of innovating for Bharat, says Sequoia Capital MD

My Five | No to frequent caffeine, yes to archery & cycling
1. Over the last few years, I have relied on morning jogging and yoga to kick-start my day, which give me ...
Despite the tremendous progress made by the Indian start-up ecosystems, there is still a long way to go when it comes to innovating for rural India, according to Rajan Anandan, Managing Director, Sequoia Capital India.
Speaking at a session on innovating for Bharat (rural India) at Nasscom’s ‘Bharat Un-Conference: Build With Bharat’, Anandan said: “Despite the tremendous progress that we have made over the last 10-plus years in the Indian start-up ecosystem and the technology ecosystem, we are still in the early days of really innovating for Bharat.”
“At the end of 2019, India had over 14,000 start-ups, it had 30 unicorns. And in 2019, we had over $14.5 billion of venture capital that could come in the Indian start-up ecosystem. But despite this tremendous progress, the reality is that the innovations have largely focussed, in many ways, on the first 200 million users and in a few sectors extensively,” he further said.
According to the Sequoia Capital executive, there are multiple issues hindering innovations for rural India. One of the major issues is the lack of disposable income. On being asked about the obstacles faced by social entrepreneurs willing to innovate for ‘Bharat,’ Anandan said that an addressable market in terms of revenue is a major problem.
“Addressable markets from a value or a revenue standpoint, are still quite low,” he said.
“We have massive problems to be solved. We have massive opportunity spaces, such as agriculture, healthcare, education, sanitation, farming, so on and so forth. But the issue is, there’s very little disposable income,” said Anandan.
“In Bharat, what we have is a large population. But the average income levels, in general, are much lower. So, in a country where GDP per capita is very low, you are looking at a sub-segment of more than 60 to 70 per cent of the population, which has income levels that are even lower. So, as a result, what you end up with is this possibility that you can get a large number of users using a product or a service, but monetising from it becomes very difficult,” he added.
Apart from a challenging market, entrepreneurs looking to delve into such innovations further face a roadblock in terms of capital.
“There is very little capital that is currently focussed on solving these kinds of problems. The reason you are not seeing as much traditional venture capital is because of this issue it is very difficult to see how a large company gets built. How do we see a business that’s going to generate thousands of crores of revenue that becomes profitable over some period of time, built over a 10-year period? So, it still has been quite hard to see that happening, although that’s changing,” said Anandan. “Capital always goes, where there’s a large market opportunity, but the market opportunity needs to be centred around the ability to build a large business,” he added.
The issue can be addressed by the government that can provide launch capital for such ventures. Apart from this, the social entrepreneurship ecosystem focussed on innovating for ‘Bharat’ also needs some ‘policy unlocks’, according to Anandan.
He further suggested that the government should create a new class of capital to fund such ventures.
“You need to create a new class of capital or a new category of capital that is going to go out and fund social ventures, for-profit ventures and traditional start-ups that are going to solve these kinds of businesses,” he said. “This would be funds that maybe have a lower rate of return. They may also have slightly longer holding periods because it does take a long time to build these types of companies,” he added.
There is also a lack of awareness among entrepreneurs in terms of building for rural India. The Sequoia Capital MD further suggested creating tailored, multi-step entrepreneurship programmes for seasoned entrepreneurs who are willing to delve into such businesses. In order to further encourage entrepreneurs to build for Bharat, we must ‘celebrate’ other entrepreneurs who are currently engaged in such innovations.
“We have to create role models, right. We have to celebrate the fact that there are companies or start-ups or innovators that are doing really interesting things already,” said Anandan.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
1. Over the last few years, I have relied on morning jogging and yoga to kick-start my day, which give me ...
The need for safe blood is universal and June 14 is marked by the World Health Organization as World Blood ...
Covid presents the perfect time, if any, to reset and restart
An insider view of the industry’s journey, its twists and turns, and challenges
Covid-19 has thrown the banking sector out of kilter and made the road to recovery longer and tougher.We ...
Sensex and Nifty 50 witness yet another rally last, but investors should stay cautious
This statement will act as the Annual Information Statement of the assessee
SBI (₹187.8)The stock of SBI surged last week and posted a significant gain of a little over 16 per cent. It ...
The South Indian film industry is in freeze frame as finished productions languish without release and ...
Bollywood stares at an unprecedented loss as big-ticket films wait for theatres to reopen
Institutions and schools of performance art struggle to stay afloat during the pandemic, but hope they can ...
Streets left barren by the Covid-19 lockdown are a reminder of how the figure of the urban wanderer has been ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...