Stackr Labs, a platform aimed at expanding the reach of decentralised app development, has raised $5.5 million in a seed round.

The round was led by Archetype, with participation from Lemniscap, a16z CCS, Superscrypt, a_capital, Spartan, Scalar Capital, t0 Capital, as well as a host of angel investors including Anurag Arjun, Sreeram Kanan, Mustafa Al-Bassam, Arjun Bhuptani, Rahul Sethuram, Layne Haber, Lito Coen, Andrew Keys and Devfolio.

Attracting independent developers

The raised funds will be used to support team expansion, prepare for the upcoming v1 launch of the platform, and expand Stackr’s developer ecosystem. The goal is to attract independent developers and enterprise teams working on Web2 and Web3 applications.

Stackr Labs aims to empower developers to build scalable decentralised applications in the emerging Web3 space, while using familiar Web2 tools. Stackr’s developer tooling allows new teams to easily launch Web3 applications from scratch and enables existing Web2 applications to progressively decentralise their stack.

Kautuk Kundan, Founder, and CEO of Stackr Labs, said, “For too long, decentralised app development has been reserved for a niche subset of crypto-natives. Our goal is to make it accessible for all — to break down the barriers between Web2 and Web3 by making it easy to build and operate rollups. Instead of putting their entire applications on-chain, we anticipate Web2 applications will prefer a more gradual approach, by decentralising the specific pieces they want on-chain.”

Stackr Labs’ micro-rollup framework breaks down the traditional monolithic rollup architecture into composable micro-rollups (MRUs). This enables developers to build smaller, independent, highly specific off-chain compute modules for various applications.

The start-up intends to release a developer preview soon for developers to test out the product. The company will also launch a grants programme to encourage Web2 and Web3 developers to build on the platform. More details on Stackr’s architecture and roadmap will be shared in an upcoming technical paper.