Why Thomas Cook (India) is not affected by Thomas Cook collapse

While the 178-year-old British tour operator Thomas Cook collapsed on Sunday night, Thomas Cook (India) Group has not been impacted.

Thomas Cook (India) Group is an entirely different entity since August 2012 when it was acquired by Fairfax Financial Holdings (Fairfax), a Canada based multinational investment company.

Post the transfer of its entire stake in Thomas Cook (India) Limited to Fairfax, Thomas Cook UK ceased to be the promoter of Thomas Cook (India) Limited and since then, Thomas Cook UK has had no stake in Thomas Cook (India) Limited.

"The last seven years have been fruitful as we continue to grow and build our legacy as an independent entity after Fairfax Financial Holdings acquired a 77 per cent stake in Thomas Cook India Ltd. (TCIL) in 2012," Thomas Cook India said in a statement.

At 10.45 am, the stocks of Thomas Cook India Ltd were trading 4.15 per cent lower at Rs 150.

TCIL financial position

The Thomas Cook India Group’s cash and bank deposits balances stand at Rs 1,389 crore as of June 30, 2019. "On a standalone basis, Thomas Cook India is debt free upon pre-payment of Rs 67 crore debenture obligations ahead of schedule. This has been made possible using stable and strong cash flows that the Thomas Cook India Group is generating year over year. The Group generates an average annual free cash flow of around Rs. 250 crore," TCIL said.

Meanwhile, the British entity said that "An application was made to the High Court for a compulsory liquidation of the Company before the opening of business today and an order has been granted to appoint the Official Receiver as the liquidator of the Company."

For the Indian entity, it is business as usual. Thomas Cook India observed a 21 per cent growth in demand for the Durga Puja festive break, from travellers in West Bengal and surrounding source markets. Domestic tourism is witnessing a strong resurgence, with an over 20 per cent growth in demand across Andamans, Kerala, and Himachal Pradesh, amongst others.