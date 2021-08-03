Will Amara Raja Batteries relocate to TN?

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
Caught in the political cross fire and facing Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board notices to shut down its batteries manufacturing units in Chittoor, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd may take up expansion plans to Tamil Nadu.
And the company is even considering phased relocation of the plants, according to reliable sources.
This move to set up new plant and later to relocate the existing plants has caused a buzz in the industry circles with the management of Amara Raja Batteries Ltd headed by TDP MP Jayadev Galla family seeking Tamil Nadu government support.
According to sources, while several States have invited the company to consider their new investments, Chief Minister MK Stalin has expressed his intent to extend support.
However, it is not yet clear, whether, this is to take forward a proposed move for a new factory or to pave way for total relocation of its plants in AP. Even though the matter is under Andhra Pradesh High Court consideration, which had granted stay of APPCB notice of closure, this speculation has gained ground, as the company is facing heat from inspections several departments on one issue or the other.
However, there has been no official word from the country’s second largest battery company with revenues close to a $1 billion. The company, which has been complying with various pollution norms over the years, is allegedly being hounded by its political opponents.
It may be recalled in April 2021, APPCB had issued closure notice for two of the company units located at Karambadi and Nunegundlapalli in Chittoor district for violation of pollution norms.
While the company states it has complied with all the pollution norms and facilitating APPCB enquiry, observers feel this is a politically motivated move to stifle the company functioning. Given the support expressed by the TN government, according to informed sources, the company is actively considering a plant in TN first and follow this up with shifting of plants.
