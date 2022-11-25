Wipro 3D, a provider of additive manufacturing (AM) (3D Printing) solutions, has launched its first product in its line of indigenously developed 3D printers.

The printer is an industrial-grade, robust and reliable printer based on fused filament fabrication technology, said the company. The Wipro 3D F300-2 printer has features like automatic platform levelling, a magnetic print bed, a self-cleaning nozzle, and dual filtration to ensure user safety and high-quality 3D prints.

It is IOT enabled and allows remote monitoring and control capabilities over the internet through any computer or smartphone. The humidity-monitored warm filament storage bay in the F300-2 printer ensures that the filament quality does not deteriorate. The printer also has the ability to print a wide range of materials as per the needs of the user, the company said.

Pratik Kumar, CEO, Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN), said, “We are pleased to launch the first of its kind from Wipro, an industrial grade 3D printer’s line-up, which is robust, reliable, and indigenously developed with unique tech-enabled features. We are happy to share that all of our 3D printers will be designed and Made in India.”

This aligns very well with our vision to be the leader in additive manufacturing technology, offering end-to-end solutions over a wider range of technologies for our customers across industry verticals, he added.

Wipro 3D is a provider of additive manufacturing solutions to customers including additive consulting, additive and product engineering, R&D services as well as set up and operations of captive AM centers. With a range of end-use applications delivered over several years, Wipro 3D today offers standard and customized Additive Manufacturing solutions, products, and services, to industries including Aerospace, Space, Industrial, Automotive, and Healthcare, among others.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit