Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting (WCCL) announced its 15th acquisition with Jo, Doy, and Bacter Shield brands from VVF (India) Ltd. While deal value remains undisclosed, together, the three brands recorded revenue of over ₹210 crore during FY23.

Meanwhile,WCCLrecorded sales of ₹10,000 crore, with 51 per cent from its overseas operations, while its flagship Santoor brand reported sales of over ₹2,650 crore in FY23.

“With a diverse array of brands and our distribution network, we are positioned to fortify our market presence and propel growth. These brands complement our existing portfolio and will give us a stronger foothold in the key markets,” said Vineet Agrawal, CEO of WCCL, and Managing Director, Wipro Enterprises.

strategic expansion

This is also the company’s third acquisition within the last 12 months. Moreover, the latest acquisition will be a strategic expansion for Wipro in the personal wash segment. The toilet soap market is around ₹22,000 crore in India.

The company broadly divides the toilet soap category into premium, sub-premium, popular, and sub-popular. Yardley operates in the premium segment, while Doy and Chandrika operate in the sub-premium segment. Santoor operates in the popular segment; Jo and Bacter Shield will be in the sub-popular segment. In addition, Jo also gives the company a presence in the North, East, and West markets.

“The addition will enhance our offerings in the personal wash category in India and SAARC markets. This move not only expands our product offerings, but also strengthens our position as a leading player in the region, enabling us to better serve the evolving needs of our consumers,” said Neeraj Khatri, Chief Executive, WCCL - India and SAARC Business.

While there are no immediate manufacturing expansion plans, he highlighted continued capacity building with ongoing evaluation of investment options in Maharashtra. The company currently operates five factories across the country and last invested ₹300 crore in its Hyderabad facility in 2020.

“The divestment of Jo, Doy, and Bacter Shield to Wipro aligns with our focus on optimising our portfolio and underscores our confidence in Wipro’s ability to nurture and elevate these brands,” said Rustom Godrej Joshi, Chairman and Managing Director, VVF (India) Ltd.

