Wipro Consumer Care has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Canway Corporation, a South African personal- care company that markets the Oh So Heavenly premium personal care brand, Iwori African skin care brand and IQ derma skin-care brand brands. The transaction is subject to the approvals of the regulatorsy authorities.

Commenting on the transaction, Vineet Agrawal, CEO, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, said:, “This is our 12acquisition in the last 16 years. This acquisition gives Wipro Consumer a significant entry into South Africa and other African markets.

“It is an important milestone for us, given our vision of being among the top three players in personal-care in Asia and Africa.” “We are excited to be in South Africa, the largest personal-care market in Africa and the second-largest economy of the cContinent. Canway is an ideal company to partner with as the team is remarkably passionate and entrepreneurial.”

Oh So Heavenly, a popular personal care brand in Southern Africa, sells exclusively through Clicks, one of the leading hHealth and bBeauty retailers in South Africa. The brand enjoys market- leading position in multiple categories such as bBath and s& Shower, hHand cCreams, fFragranced bBody sSprays, and kKids pProducts, and has been voted as the “Most loved Brand” by Clicks shoppers for eight out of nine years since the award has been given, consistently beating leading global brands. It is a leader in the gifting segment that constitutes a large portion of the South African personal care market. IQ has been marketed for over a decade. The Iwori brand, enriched with key organic African ingredients, was recently launched with considerable success.

Canway has its own manufacturing plant and R&D centrer in Durban.

“I am happy and excited that Canway is now part of the Wipro Group,” said Andre Barnard, CEO and founder, Canway. “This gives us the immediate access to resources that will help us grow faster. It will enable us to unlock the true potential of our brands. Wipro shares our focus on building brands with local consumer insights as well as in driving operational efficiency. We are confident that with Wipro’s marketing expertise and its international distribution network, we will significantly expand our geographical presence and take our brands to new heights.” said Andre Barnard, CEO, and founder of Canway.

Wipro Consumer Care & and Lighting, a US $1- billion business, and includes personal wash products, toiletries, personal care products, wellness products, electrical wire devices, domestic and commercial lighting and modular office furniture.