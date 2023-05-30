Top-level exits at Wipro continue with Mohd Haque, senior vice-president (SVP) and head of healthcare and medical devices for the Americas, and Ashish Saxena, SVP, and head of the manufacturing and hi-tech business unit being the most recent exits.

The company confirming the movement said, “Wipro can confirm that Mohd Haque will be leaving the company in June. Ashish Saxena and Gurvinder Sahni have left Wipro to pursue other opportunities. We thank them for their years of leadership and contribution.”

Prior to the two, the most recent exit was of Gurvinder Sahni, who went on to join Persistent Systems as their Chief Marketing Officer after working for 20 years in various positions.

Haque worked for 10 years with Wipro. He was previously in the roles of Vice-President and Global Business Head of Healthcare and Vice-President of Enterprise Application Services. Saxena has been with Wipro for over five years and has previously held the position of US Country Council Leader-Midwest as well.

Other top-level exits

Wipro is seeing a slew of top-level exits. This year so far, Nithin Jaganmohan, CFO of Americas 2, Rajan Kohli, head of iDEAS business, Operations head Sanjeev Singh, and India head Satya Easwaran have quit.

Previously, its Australia head Sarah Adam-George, Brazil head Douglas Silva, Japan head Tomoaki Takeuchi, Middle East head Mohammed Areff, and Americas 2 CEO Angan Guha have quit the company. Its general counsel and chief risk officer Deepak Acharya had also quit.

Wipro amid global slowdown has lagged in its performance. The company in Q4, reported a 0.4 per cent YoY decline in net profit at ₹3,074.5 crore, owing to the worsening of the macro-environment. On a sequential basis, profit rose a meagre 0.7 per cent from ₹3,052.9 crore last quarter, missing street expectations.

Revenue from operations stood at ₹23,190 crore, an 11 per cent YoY growth and 0.2 per cent QoQ decline. The management attributed the decline to uncertainty in the market and a slowdown in discretionary spending. Margins remained flat sequentially at 16.3 per cent, falling in line with market expectations.